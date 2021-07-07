Overview

Dr. Marlon Ilagan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ilagan works at Center For Digestive Health in Orlando, FL with other offices in Oviedo, FL, Lake Mary, FL, Clermont, FL and Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy, Hemorrhoids, Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach and Small Intestine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.