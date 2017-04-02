Overview of Dr. Marlon Mendoza, MD

Dr. Marlon Mendoza, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Mendoza works at Sahara Medical Institute in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.