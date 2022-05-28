Overview

Dr. Marlon Pastrana, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Cupecoy, Netherlands Antilles and is affiliated with Homestead Hospital.



Dr. Pastrana works at Baptist Health Surgery | Kendall in Miami, FL with other offices in South Miami, FL and Homestead, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.