Dr. Marlon Pastrana, MD
Overview
Dr. Marlon Pastrana, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Cupecoy, Netherlands Antilles and is affiliated with Homestead Hospital.
Dr. Pastrana works at
Locations
Baptist Health Surgery | Kendall8950 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group6200 Sunset Dr Ste 502, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group975 Baptist Way Ste 201, Homestead, FL 33033 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Homestead Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
He saved my family from a great grief. God Bless him. May 27 2029
About Dr. Marlon Pastrana, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1134487705
Education & Certifications
- Bariatric Surgery, St. Luke’s University Health Network, Allentown, Pa.
- General Surgery, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pa. &amp; General Surgery, Hahnemann University Hospital Drexel University College of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pa.
- American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Cupecoy, Netherlands Antilles
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pastrana accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pastrana using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pastrana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pastrana works at
Dr. Pastrana has seen patients for Appendicitis, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pastrana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pastrana speaks Spanish.
103 patients have reviewed Dr. Pastrana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pastrana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pastrana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pastrana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.