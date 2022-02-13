Dr. Marlon Salgado, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salgado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marlon Salgado, DDS
Overview
Dr. Marlon Salgado, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Latham, NY.
Dr. Salgado works at
Locations
1st Advantage Dental - Latham1207 Troy Schenectady Rd, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 239-5260
1st Advantage Dental - Bethlehem74 Delaware Ave, Delmar, NY 12054 Directions (518) 239-5259Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was very impressed with Dr. Salgado. He was very pleasant and welcoming as well as very knowledgable. He was upbeat throughout my visit. Dr. Salgado made me definitely feel that chosing 1st Advantage for my dental care was the right choice.
About Dr. Marlon Salgado, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salgado has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salgado accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salgado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Salgado. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salgado.
