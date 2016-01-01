Dr. Magallanes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marlowe Magallanes, MD
Overview of Dr. Marlowe Magallanes, MD
Dr. Marlowe Magallanes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Magallanes works at
Dr. Magallanes' Office Locations
American Current Care of California A Medical Corporation1901 Monterey Hwy Ste 10, San Jose, CA 95112 Directions (408) 477-8080
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marlowe Magallanes, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1346460847
Education & Certifications
- AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Magallanes accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Magallanes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Magallanes speaks Tagalog.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Magallanes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magallanes.
