Overview of Dr. Marlyn Lamboy, MD

Dr. Marlyn Lamboy, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.



Dr. Lamboy works at Einstein Medical Center in Elkins Park, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Cord Injury and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.