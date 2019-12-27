Dr. Marlyn Lamboy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamboy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marlyn Lamboy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marlyn Lamboy, MD
Dr. Marlyn Lamboy, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
Dr. Lamboy works at
Dr. Lamboy's Office Locations
-
1
Albert Einstein Medical Center60 Township Line Rd, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Directions (215) 663-6000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lamboy?
Dr Ramos has been my primary at Moss since April 2017, after I had a spinal cord injury. I find Dr Ramos delightful, competant, caring, bright, well-versed with treatment of spinal cord injuries, kind, wise and a very good kistener withgreat depth of knowledge.
About Dr. Marlyn Lamboy, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1487693016
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Spinal Injury Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lamboy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lamboy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lamboy works at
Dr. Lamboy has seen patients for Spinal Cord Injury and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lamboy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamboy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamboy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamboy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamboy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.