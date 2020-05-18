Dr. Marlys Drange, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drange is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marlys Drange, MD
Overview
Dr. Marlys Drange, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University.
Dr. Drange works at
Locations
-
1
Marlys R. Drange MD Inc.301 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 105, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 795-2663
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Drange?
I have a rare endocrine condition, and Dr. Drange had an extraordinary breadth of knowledge. She showed great compassion, and excellent listening skills. I regret moving to far away to continue seeing her as needed.
About Dr. Marlys Drange, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1891787479
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drange has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drange accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drange has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drange works at
Dr. Drange has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Osteoporosis and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drange on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Drange. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drange.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drange, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drange appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.