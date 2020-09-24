See All Oncologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Marlys Schuh, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Marlys Schuh, MD

Surgical Oncology
4.9 (13)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Marlys Schuh, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

Dr. Schuh works at St Louis Cancer & Breast Institute - in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Surgical Oncology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Sean Cleary, MD
Dr. Sean Cleary, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Kendrick, MD
Dr. Michael Kendrick, MD
5.0 (8)
View Profile
Dr. Sherief Shawki, MD
Dr. Sherief Shawki, MD
4.6 (11)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    St Louis Cancer & Breast Institute -
    450 N New Ballas Rd Ste 270, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 989-1300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Biopsy of Breast
Breast Cancer
Breast Lump
Biopsy of Breast
Breast Cancer
Breast Lump

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Schuh?

Sep 24, 2020
Dr. Schuh was my breast cancer surgeon 13 years ago, and I can't say enough good things about her and her profession. I would totally recommend Dr. Schuh to anyone seeking surgery.
— Sep 24, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Marlys Schuh, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Marlys Schuh, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Schuh to family and friends

Dr. Schuh's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Schuh

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Marlys Schuh, MD.

About Dr. Marlys Schuh, MD

Specialties
  • Surgical Oncology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 44 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1285618876
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Barnes Jewish Hospital
Residency
Medical Education
  • WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Marlys Schuh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schuh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Schuh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Schuh works at St Louis Cancer & Breast Institute - in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Schuh’s profile.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Schuh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schuh.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schuh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schuh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Marlys Schuh, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.