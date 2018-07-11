Dr. Marmar Vaseghi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaseghi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marmar Vaseghi, MD
Overview
Dr. Marmar Vaseghi, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Locations
UCLA Cardiac Arrhythmia Center100 Medical Plz Ste 660, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 878-3714
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Vaseghi for my heart problem. I had pain in my chest. She diagnosed my problem so accurate that I dont have any pain since then. She is expert in her field.
About Dr. Marmar Vaseghi, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1447493432
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ca
- University Of Ca
- University Of Ca
- Stanford School Of Medicine
