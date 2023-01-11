Dr. Dolinger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marna Beth Dolinger, MD
Overview of Dr. Marna Beth Dolinger, MD
Dr. Marna Beth Dolinger, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newton, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut School Medicine and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. Dolinger's Office Locations
Newton-Wellesley Hospital OB/GYN2000 Washington St Ste 768, Newton, MA 02462 Directions (617) 332-2345
Hospital Affiliations
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My patient experience with Dr. Dolinger today was excellent. She was very attentive, informative, and caring. She is very knowledgeable and shared valuable insight. Katy, her office receptionist and Sultanna, Dr. Dolinger’s assistant, were also very helpful, respectful and kind. I highly recommend Dr. Dolinger if you are in need of an excellent, intelligent, gentle and experienced, compassionate GYN doctor, who cares about her patients. And to note her wonderful team of professionals who greet you with a smile and contributed to my overall positive experience.
About Dr. Marna Beth Dolinger, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
- University of Connecticut School Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dolinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dolinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dolinger has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dolinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Dolinger. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dolinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dolinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dolinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.