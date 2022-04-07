Overview

Dr. Marney Goldstein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Florida Medical Center, HCA Florida Westside Hospital, HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Goldstein works at GastroHealth - Miami Lake in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.