Dr. Marney Goldstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marney Goldstein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Florida Medical Center, HCA Florida Westside Hospital, HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
Locations
Gastro Health Internal Medicine Lcc8329 W Sunrise Blvd, Plantation, FL 33322 Directions (954) 627-1617
Hospital Affiliations
- Florida Medical Center
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldstein?
From the very first person I spoke with, Rose at the desk to Sandy the scheduler, EVERYONE was professional, organized and pleasant. I am completely blown away at the level of professionalism this office exhibited. Both Dr. Goldstein and Maria were also exceptional. Maria ACTUALLY read the notes in my file before she came in to see me as I am a new patient. I was very impressed with the fact that she was already familiar with my history. I still have a procedure to do, but I will say that I feel extremely comfortable that I am in capable hands.
About Dr. Marney Goldstein, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1598895260
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Emory University
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
