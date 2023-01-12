Dr. Marni Feldmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marni Feldmann, MD
Overview of Dr. Marni Feldmann, MD
Dr. Marni Feldmann, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bloomington, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Feldmann works at
Dr. Feldmann's Office Locations
-
1
Bloomington Office - Retina9801 DuPont Ave S Ste 110, Bloomington, MN 55431 Directions (612) 355-6510
-
2
Golden Valley - Retina8501 Golden Valley Rd Ste 200, Golden Valley, MN 55427 Directions (612) 355-6510
Hospital Affiliations
- Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Feldmann?
Doctor and Staff are very attentive and words are genuine when addressing my questions and concerns.
About Dr. Marni Feldmann, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1730138595
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University Med Center
- University Of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics In Madison
- University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
- University of Wisconsin School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feldmann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feldmann accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feldmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feldmann works at
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feldmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feldmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.