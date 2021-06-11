Dr. Marni Sanders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marni Sanders, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marni Sanders, MD
Dr. Marni Sanders, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Sanders works at
Dr. Sanders' Office Locations
Women for Women Obstetrics and Gynecology LLC410 Lakeville Rd Ste 305, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 437-4300Monday8:30am - 8:00pmTuesday8:30am - 8:00pmWednesday8:30am - 8:00pmThursday8:30am - 8:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
Women for Women Obstetrics & Gynecology LLC1 Hollow Ln Ste 315, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 437-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sanders?
I had a great first visit! I was definitely anxious about going to a new OBGYN, but the doctor and staff put me at ease right away. The front desk and medical assistant were especially nice and accommodating. Dr. Sanders was very friendly and professional, I really appreciated meeting in her office to go over my medical history before the exam. Overall I had an excellent visit and am excited to come in again.
About Dr. Marni Sanders, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1215933304
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- State University Of New York At Albany
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanders has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanders accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanders works at
Dr. Sanders has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanders on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanders. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanders.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.