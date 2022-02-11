Dr. Marnie Ririe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ririe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marnie Ririe, MD
Overview
Dr. Marnie Ririe, MD is a Dermatologist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med.
Locations
Boise Skin Clinic, PLLC1070 N Curtis Rd Ste 150, Boise, ID 83706 Directions (208) 258-2078
Boise Skin Clinic Pllc1636 S Hadley Ave, Boise, ID 83709 Directions (208) 258-2078
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Front desk staff were welcoming & professional. Dr. Ririe was on time for my appt., asked thorough questions, listened to my concerns & medical history as this was a 1st visit (my long-time beloved dermatologist retired). Very satisfied with my visit.
About Dr. Marnie Ririe, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134170855
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health And Science University
- University of Utah
- Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ririe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ririe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ririe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ririe has seen patients for Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ririe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ririe speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ririe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ririe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ririe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ririe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.