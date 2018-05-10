Dr. Marnie Robinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marnie Robinson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marnie Robinson, MD
Dr. Marnie Robinson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pikesville, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwest Hospital Center.
Dr. Robinson works at
Dr. Robinson's Office Locations
Woodholme Medical Group1838 Greene Tree Rd Ste 460, Pikesville, MD 21208 Directions (410) 581-1600Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
Chesapeake Urology Associates25 Crossroads Dr Ste 306, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Directions (410) 581-1600
Northwest Hospital5401 Old Court Rd, Randallstown, MD 21133 Directions (410) 521-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Robinson?
Dr. Robinson is an excellent clinician who delivers kind and compassionate urological care.
About Dr. Marnie Robinson, MD
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1295901999
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robinson has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Bladder Infection and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.