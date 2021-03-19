See All Psychiatrists in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Marnin Fischbach, MD

Psychiatry
3.6 (114)
Map Pin Small Pittsburgh, PA
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Marnin Fischbach, MD

Dr. Marnin Fischbach, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fischbach's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1824 Murray Ave Ste 302, Pittsburgh, PA 15217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 521-0360
  2. 2
    Marnin E. Fischbach, M.D., P.C,
    6324 Marchand St # 4, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 389-5227

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 114 ratings
    Patient Ratings (114)
    5 Star
    (72)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (37)
    Mar 19, 2021
    He's been my doctor for over a year now and I have had nothing but positive interactions. He doesn't try to medicate away all my problems, if the answer could be a behavioral change he doesn't hesitate to suggest it. I have a family history of addiction, and a personal battle with my weight, and he is always conscious of that when considering what medications to prescribe. Ultimately, I feel like he looks at me as a whole individual when considering treatment and that makes me feel valued as a patient.
    Edie G. — Mar 19, 2021
    About Dr. Marnin Fischbach, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 53 years of experience
    • English
    • 1043290521
    Education & Certifications

    • Colo Med Ctr
    • Nyu-Bellevue Hosp
    • New York U, School of Medicine
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marnin Fischbach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fischbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fischbach has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fischbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    114 patients have reviewed Dr. Fischbach. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fischbach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fischbach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fischbach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

