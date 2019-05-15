See All Ophthalmologists in Dothan, AL
Dr. Marnix Heersink, MD

Ophthalmology
3.8 (13)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Marnix Heersink, MD

Dr. Marnix Heersink, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Schulich School Of Medicine At The University Of Western Ontario and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital.

Dr. Heersink works at Eye Center South in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Heersink's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Center South
    2810 Ross Clark Cir, Dothan, AL 36301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 793-2211
  2. 2
    Dermatology Center South PC
    2800 Ross Clark Cir Ste 1, Dothan, AL 36301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 793-1581

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flowers Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Astigmatism
Cataract
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Astigmatism
Cataract
Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 15, 2019
    Dr. Heersink is an amazing doctor! I have seen him for decades now and I will not see another doctor!
    — May 15, 2019
    About Dr. Marnix Heersink, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Dutch
    NPI Number
    • 1598794273
    Education & Certifications

    • Underwood Meml Hospital Cooper
    Residency
    • Wills Eye Hospital
    Internship
    • Royal Victoria Hosp-McGill
    Medical Education
    • Schulich School Of Medicine At The University Of Western Ontario
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marnix Heersink, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heersink is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heersink has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heersink has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heersink works at Eye Center South in Dothan, AL. View the full address on Dr. Heersink’s profile.

    Dr. Heersink has seen patients for Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heersink on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Heersink. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heersink.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heersink, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heersink appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

