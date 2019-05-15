Dr. Marnix Heersink, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heersink is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marnix Heersink, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marnix Heersink, MD
Dr. Marnix Heersink, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Schulich School Of Medicine At The University Of Western Ontario and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital.
Dr. Heersink works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Heersink's Office Locations
-
1
Eye Center South2810 Ross Clark Cir, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 793-2211
-
2
Dermatology Center South PC2800 Ross Clark Cir Ste 1, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 793-1581
Hospital Affiliations
- Flowers Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heersink?
Dr. Heersink is an amazing doctor! I have seen him for decades now and I will not see another doctor!
About Dr. Marnix Heersink, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1598794273
Education & Certifications
- Underwood Meml Hospital Cooper
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Royal Victoria Hosp-McGill
- Schulich School Of Medicine At The University Of Western Ontario
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heersink has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heersink accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heersink has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heersink works at
Dr. Heersink has seen patients for Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heersink on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Heersink speaks Dutch.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Heersink. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heersink.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heersink, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heersink appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.