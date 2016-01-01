Overview of Dr. Maroun El-Hayek, MD

Dr. Maroun El-Hayek, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Greenville, MS. They specialize in Hematology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Fac Francaise de Med de U St Joseph and is affiliated with Bolivar Medical Center, Delta Regional Medical Center, North Sunflower Medical Center, South Sunflower County Hospital and West Carroll Memorial Hospital.



Dr. El-Hayek works at Alliance Cancer Center in Greenville, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Myeloma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.