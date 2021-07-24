See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Westlake, OH
Dr. Maroun Semaan, MD

Neurotology
3.8 (16)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Maroun Semaan, MD

Dr. Maroun Semaan, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Westlake, OH. 

Dr. Semaan works at University Hospitals in Westlake, OH with other offices in Cleveland, OH and Twinsburg, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo and Acoustic Neuroma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Semaan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Uhmg Otolaryngology
    960 Clague Rd Ste 2460, Westlake, OH 44145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 250-2835
  2. 2
    11100 Euclid Ave Ste 3300A, Cleveland, OH 44106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 844-8013
  3. 3
    University Hospitals Medical Group
    8819 Commons Blvd Ste 202, Twinsburg, OH 44087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 844-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Maroun Semaan, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255509626
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maroun Semaan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Semaan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Semaan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Semaan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Semaan has seen patients for Vertigo and Acoustic Neuroma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Semaan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Semaan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Semaan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Semaan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Semaan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

