Overview of Dr. Maroun Semaan, MD

Dr. Maroun Semaan, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Westlake, OH.



Dr. Semaan works at University Hospitals in Westlake, OH with other offices in Cleveland, OH and Twinsburg, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo and Acoustic Neuroma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.