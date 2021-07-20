Dr. Marquand Patton, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marquand Patton, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marquand Patton, DO
Dr. Marquand Patton, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They graduated from Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine, Midwestern University, Glendale, Az and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.
Dr. Patton works at
Dr. Patton's Office Locations
1
Steward MDM Cardiology Center Palmetto7100 W 20th Ave Ste 205, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 817-1344
Hospital Affiliations
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Gracias a Dios y al Dr por su atencion , mi esposo tuvo un infarto y el le hizo un kateterismo y gracias a el mi esposo ya esta reciperado, gracias al equipo del Hospital Palmetto.
About Dr. Marquand Patton, DO
- Cardiology
- English
- 1457617516
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hosptial, Pittsburgh, Pa|Palmetto General Hospital/Nsu-Com, Hialeah, Fl
- Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine, Midwestern University, Glendale, Az
