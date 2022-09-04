See All Podiatric Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Marque Allen, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.6 (101)
Map Pin Small San Antonio, TX
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Marque Allen, DPM

Dr. Marque Allen, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Hospital and Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery.

Dr. Allen works at Sports Medicine Associates in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Allen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sports Medicine Associates
    21 Spurs Ln Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 699-8326

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center
  • Methodist Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Contracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hallux Rigidus Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    Accepted Carriers
    • Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 101 ratings
    Patient Ratings (101)
    5 Star
    (88)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Sep 04, 2022
    I have gone to Dr. Allen at Sports Medicine Associates of San Antonio for over 10 years. I always get an appointment when I need it. The wait time in the reception area is minimal. Every single person in this practice I have encountered over the yrs has been extremely polite and friendly.. They are even able to do some imaging right there in office. I feel a positive energy with these folks. Dr. Allen has gotten me through so many sports injuries! I think the first time I saw him it was plantar fasciitis from teaching group exercise classes. I've seen him for achilles tendonitis, and achilles tendonosis on the other foot. He got me in the next day when I finished the SA RnR Half Marathon with a stress fracture of my calcaneus. He got me in immediately when I got a spiral fracture 5th metatarsal, My feet have definitely been a challenge. Dr. Allen's kind and straight-forward approach are exactly what I need. He also has a great sense of humor which I absolutely appreciate!
    Tia Pirkl — Sep 04, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Marque Allen, DPM
    About Dr. Marque Allen, DPM

    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1124175807
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
    • The Foot and Leg Surgical Center|Thomas Jefferson University
    • University of Pennsylvania Health System
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marque Allen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Allen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Allen works at Sports Medicine Associates in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Allen’s profile.

    Dr. Allen has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    101 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

