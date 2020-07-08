Overview

Dr. Marquis Jessie, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Reston, VA. They completed their fellowship with UCLA/Harbor General Hospital Medical Center



Dr. Jessie works at Maternal Fetal Associates of the Mid-Atlantic - Reston in Reston, VA with other offices in Dulles, VA, Fairfax, VA, Gainesville, VA and Leesburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Intrauterine Growth Restriction, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.