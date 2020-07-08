See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Reston, VA
Dr. Marquis Jessie, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Marquis Jessie, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Reston, VA. They completed their fellowship with UCLA/Harbor General Hospital Medical Center

Dr. Jessie works at Maternal Fetal Associates of the Mid-Atlantic - Reston in Reston, VA with other offices in Dulles, VA, Fairfax, VA, Gainesville, VA and Leesburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Intrauterine Growth Restriction, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Maternal Fetal Associates of the Mid-Atlantic - Reston
    1850 Town Center Pkwy Ste 258, Reston, VA 20190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-4903
  2. 2
    Maternal Fetal Associates of the Mid-Atlantic - Dulles
    24430 Stone Springs Blvd Ste 375, Dulles, VA 20166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-4904
  3. 3
    Maternal Fetal Associates of the Mid-Atlantic - Fairfax
    3580 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 304, Fairfax, VA 22033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 470-7811
  4. 4
    Maternal Fetal Associates of the Mid-Atlantic - Gainesville
    7915 Lake Manassas Dr Ste 210, Gainesville, VA 20155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 450-8541
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  5. 5
    Maternal Fetal Associates of the Mid-Atlantic - Leesburg
    44035 Riverside Pkwy Ste 345, Leesburg, VA 20176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 470-7836

  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Stonesprings Hospital Center

Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 08, 2020
    Dr jessie very good, he takes care of the patient ,explains good. Very good doctor
    — Jul 08, 2020
    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    • English
    • 1487870614
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCLA/Harbor General Hospital Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Charles Drew University of Medicine and Science
    Residency

