Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marquita Anderson, MD
Overview of Dr. Marquita Anderson, MD
Dr. Marquita Anderson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.
Dr. Anderson's Office Locations
Texas Health Women's Care1615 Hospital Pkwy Ste 109, Bedford, TX 76022 Directions (817) 684-5002
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Anderson always greet with a welcoming smile. She listens to all concerns and ensures to explain anything you may be unsure about. She also actively engages my partner and welcomes his feedback and concerns like mine.
About Dr. Marquita Anderson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1922323864
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Maternal Anemia and Multiple Gestation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.