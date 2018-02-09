Dr. Marrieth G Rubio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marrieth G Rubio, MD
Overview
Dr. Marrieth G Rubio, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They completed their fellowship with Tulane University of Louisiana
Dr. Rubio works at
Locations
Carilion Clinic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery - Roanoke3 Riverside Cir, Roanoke, VA 24016 Directions (540) 224-5170Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
very nice,patient al the staffing has a great and comforting personality,, they take the time, that's why if I have to wait I know I will be getting that individual care also.. very thankful I found her Very kind, easy to talk too,her whole staff is excellent,, that's why if I have too wait alittle longer I know I will also be getting individual attn.,,,Glad I found her
About Dr. Marrieth G Rubio, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1538180575
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- UNC
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rubio has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubio accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubio has seen patients for Viral Hepatitis, Hepatitis C and Esophageal Varices, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubio.
