Dr. Marrisa Isaac, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.6 (19)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Marrisa Isaac, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They completed their fellowship with Dell Childrens Medical Center of Central Texas

Dr. Isaac works at Marissa Isaac MD PA in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Marissa Isaac MD PA
    4005 Spicewood Springs Rd Ste A200, Austin, TX 78759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 814-0446
  2. 2
    Marrisa M Isaac MD PA
    8140 N Mopac Expy Ste 140, Austin, TX 78759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 814-0446

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(17)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
May 25, 2019
Our daughter has been a patient of Dr. Isaac's for almost five years now. Dr. Isaac is the most responsibe, caring doctor we've ever experienced. She makes herself available for emergencies, advocates for our teen, and does her research. She explains medications and how they affect people, and is very thorough about finding the right medication. Our daughter couldn't have found a better doctor.
— May 25, 2019
Photo: Dr. Marrisa Isaac, MD
About Dr. Marrisa Isaac, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1164625976
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Dell Childrens Medical Center of Central Texas
Fellowship
Residency
  • Seton Shoal Creek
Residency
Internship
  • Seton Shoal Creek
Internship
Board Certifications
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Marrisa Isaac, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Isaac is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Isaac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

19 patients have reviewed Dr. Isaac. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Isaac.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Isaac, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Isaac appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

