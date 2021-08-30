Overview

Dr. Mars Martinez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Martinez works at AM-PM Doctors Urgent Care in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.