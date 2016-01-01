Overview

Dr. Marse McNaughton, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND ORAL HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital, MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. McNaughton works at Drs Betteridge & McNaughton in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.