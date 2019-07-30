Dr. Marsha Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marsha Baker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY.
Kaiser Permanente Lamc4900 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 783-2254Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 55 S Lake Ave Fl 9, Pasadena, CA 91101 Directions (626) 440-9161
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Dr. Baker ROCKS! She’s incredibly gentle and patient. I tend to have difficulty with certain procedures but with Dr. Baker it was a piece of cake. I would MOST Definitely recommend her. Oh, and our pregnancy was a success. We had a baby girl
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851599328
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baker accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baker speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
