Dr. Marsha Chenoweth, MD
Overview
Dr. Marsha Chenoweth, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON.
Dr. Chenoweth works at
Locations
Marsha A. Chenoweth, MD, FAAP, FAPA40 Lake Bellevue Dr Ste 100, Bellevue, WA 98005 Directions (425) 209-0006Wednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marsha Chenoweth, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1447478938
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chenoweth works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Chenoweth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chenoweth.
