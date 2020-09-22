Dr. Marsha Friedrich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedrich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marsha Friedrich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marsha Friedrich, MD
Dr. Marsha Friedrich, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Dr. Friedrich's Office Locations
Lake area OBGYN associates7941 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 212-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Highland Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
office visit last week went very smooth, the staff very nice.
About Dr. Marsha Friedrich, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedrich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedrich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedrich has seen patients for Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedrich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedrich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedrich.
