Dr. Marsha Guess, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.3 (12)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Marsha Guess, MD

Dr. Marsha Guess, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Uchealth Highlands Ranch Hospital and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.

Dr. Guess works at Yale University School of Medicine in New Haven, CT with other offices in Aurora, CO, Highlands Ranch, CO and Lone Tree, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginal Prolapse and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Guess' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Yale University School of Medicine
    333 Cedar St, New Haven, CT 06510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 785-6927
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    12631 E 17th Ave Ste B198-2, Aurora, CO 80045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 724-2041
  3. 3
    UCHealth Highlands Ranch Hospital (Primary)
    1500 Park Central Dr, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 516-1000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    UCHealth Lone Tree Medical Center
    9548 PARK MEADOWS DR, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 848-2200
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  5. 5
    University of Colorado Urogynecology
    1635 Aurora Ct, Aurora, CO 80045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 505-5063
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Uchealth Highlands Ranch Hospital
  • UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 11, 2019
    Dr Guess is so nice, very thorough and helpful with any questions that I had. She's very personable and really helped me feel comfortable during this time of feeling bad. Her staff is very nice as well. I don't know why someone wrote a bad review on her, so people don't anyways believe the bad reviews.
    Castle Rock, CO — Jan 11, 2019
    About Dr. Marsha Guess, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750593448
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • UCLA Med Center
    Medical Education
    • D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
    Undergraduate School
    • Howard University
