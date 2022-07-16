See All General Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Marsha Harris, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (45)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marsha Harris, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Harris works at Colon and Rectal Surgery of Manhattan, P.C. in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fissure, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    New York Office
    251 E 33rd St # 2N, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 696-5411
    Colorectal Surgeons Manhattan
    35 E 36th St Ste C, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    475 E 72nd St Ste L1, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 696-5411

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anal Fissure
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Anal Fistula
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Destruction of Anal Tumor
Intestinal Obstruction
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Abscess
Anal Disorders
Anal Prolapse
Appendicitis
Barrett's Esophagus
Cancer
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diverticular Diseases
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Fecal Incontinence
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Hiatal Hernia
Hidradenitis
Ileostomy Status
Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Abscess
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Lipomas
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pilonidal Cyst
Rectovaginal Fistula
Secondary Malignancies
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical Hernia
Varicose Veins
Ventral Hernia
    • 1199SEIU
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dr. Harris is such a sweet soul. Have bounced around from doctor to doctor for a few years, whom have mostly told me to live with my condition. Dr. Harris was almost more excited than I was to fix the situation. Made me feel so comfortable - cracked some very funny jokes. Thank you for helping me improve my quality of life.
    About Dr. Marsha Harris, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1730347188
    Education & Certifications

    • New York University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marsha Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harris works at Colon and Rectal Surgery of Manhattan, P.C. in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Harris’s profile.

    Dr. Harris has seen patients for Anal Fissure, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

