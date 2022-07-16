Overview

Dr. Marsha Harris, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Harris works at Colon and Rectal Surgery of Manhattan, P.C. in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fissure, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.