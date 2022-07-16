Dr. Marsha Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marsha Harris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marsha Harris, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Harris works at
Locations
New York Office251 E 33rd St # 2N, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 696-5411
Colorectal Surgeons Manhattan35 E 36th St Ste C, New York, NY 10016 Directions
- 3 475 E 72nd St Ste L1, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 696-5411
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1199SEIU
- AARP
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Harris is such a sweet soul. Have bounced around from doctor to doctor for a few years, whom have mostly told me to live with my condition. Dr. Harris was almost more excited than I was to fix the situation. Made me feel so comfortable - cracked some very funny jokes. Thank you for helping me improve my quality of life.
About Dr. Marsha Harris, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730347188
Education & Certifications
- New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris works at
Dr. Harris has seen patients for Anal Fissure, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Harris speaks Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.