Dr. Marsha Henderson, MD
Overview
Dr. Marsha Henderson, MD is a Dermatologist in Detroit, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Locations
Henry Ford Medical Center - New Center One3031 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (313) 916-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Henderson is prompt and efficient. For a difficult facial outbreak, She recommended a treatment program that produced excellent results within seven days.
About Dr. Marsha Henderson, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1538328547
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henderson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henderson has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Hidradenitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Henderson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.