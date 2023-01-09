Dr. Lachaud has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marsha Lachaud, DO
Dr. Marsha Lachaud, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Lachaud's Office Locations
Memorial Women's Health3627 University Blvd S Ste 200, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 296-3200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates P A1893 Kingsley Ave Ste C, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 639-2260Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Orange Park Medical Center2001 Kingsley Ave, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 639-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My former doctor at a different office passed away. I scared to go to a new doctor and I got blessed with Dr. Marsha LaChaud. She is a wonderful Doctor. I trust her as much as I did my former Dr. Sager(since I was 18).
About Dr. Marsha Lachaud, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1225468085
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
