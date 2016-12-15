Dr. Marsha Muir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marsha Muir, MD
Overview of Dr. Marsha Muir, MD
Dr. Marsha Muir, MD is a Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Gynecologic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.
Dr. Muir works at
Dr. Muir's Office Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic1779 Dominican Way Ste C, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Muir?
Very concise and quick. Very kind and explained everything completely.
About Dr. Marsha Muir, MD
- Gynecologic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1740396365
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Fdn
- Kaiser Fdn
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Hospital Affiliations
- Dominican Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Muir using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Muir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muir works at
Dr. Muir speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Muir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.