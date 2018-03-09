Dr. Perales-Hull has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marsha Perales-Hull, MD
Overview of Dr. Marsha Perales-Hull, MD
Dr. Marsha Perales-Hull, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.
Dr. Perales-Hull works at
Dr. Perales-Hull's Office Locations
Womens Health Llp3614 23RD ST, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 785-0014
Hospice of Lubbock Inc3702 21st St, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 795-2751
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center3601 4th St, Lubbock, TX 79430 Directions (806) 743-2757
Covenant Medical Group2215 Nashville Ave, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 795-2751
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pearles took such great care of me during my high risk pregnancy (4th c-section, complete placental previa). She had awesome bedside manner. I would and do highly recommend her to anyone who’s in need of a great OB/GYN.
About Dr. Marsha Perales-Hull, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1215128897
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
