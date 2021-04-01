Dr. Marsha Reuther, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reuther is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marsha Reuther, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE|Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway, Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
San Diego ENT4150 Regents Park Row Ste 345, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 926-7010Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MercyCare Health Plans
- MultiPlan
- Scripps Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Dr. Reuther and her staff were amazing! The front office staff were very warm and welcoming. Her medical assistant was superb! Dr. Reuther took her time and answered all of our questions, easing my daughter’s fears. I work in the medical field and I appreciate how professional everyone was. Dr. Reuther was running behind schedule and we were updated along the way. On top of all that, the office was absolutely beautiful! I would highly recommend Dr. Reuther and her wonderful staff to anyone seeking a great Otolaryngologists!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 15 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1972752202
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE|Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Reuther speaks Russian and Spanish.
