Overview of Dr. Marsha Reuther, MD

Dr. Marsha Reuther, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE|Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway, Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Reuther works at San Diego ENT in La Jolla, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.