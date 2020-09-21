Dr. Marsha Soni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marsha Soni, MD
Overview of Dr. Marsha Soni, MD
Dr. Marsha Soni, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.
Dr. Soni's Office Locations
Infectious Disease Specialists of VA3700 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 209, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 977-5040Monday8:00am - 3:30pmTuesday8:00am - 3:30pmWednesday8:00am - 3:30pmThursday8:00am - 3:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Soni is one of the best doctors I have. I have survived cancer twice and I have many medical issues. I credit Dr. Soni and her persistence with saving my life last fall. She is caring and smart.
About Dr. Marsha Soni, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1619924347
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Soni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Soni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soni.
