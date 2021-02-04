Dr. Marsha Wesley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wesley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marsha Wesley, MD
Overview of Dr. Marsha Wesley, MD
Dr. Marsha Wesley, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.
Dr. Wesley works at
Dr. Wesley's Office Locations
Central Private Medical Practice of Brooklyn1476 E 48TH ST, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (718) 258-5602
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
She is intelligent, smart, down to earth., friendly doctor. Very excellent bedside manners. Does not rush her patients, she is concerned about the health of every one in your household. Takes her time, explaining her finding, and the treatment plan for your health, or the specialist that she recommends for you. I would send anyone to her. She is an EXCELLENT, COMMENDABLE DOCTOR.
About Dr. Marsha Wesley, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English, Creole and French Creole
- 1346303286
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wesley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wesley accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wesley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wesley works at
Dr. Wesley speaks Creole and French Creole.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wesley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wesley.
