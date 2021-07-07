Dr. Wheatley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marsha Wheatley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marsha Wheatley, MD
Dr. Marsha Wheatley, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston.
Chenier Wheatley Clinic2990 Richmond Ave Ste 660, Houston, TX 77098 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
I used Dr. Wheatley through Doctor On Demand. To spite some of the negative reviews here, I found her engaging, she was a good listener, and she was very relaxing. She maintained eye contact l, remembered my feedback, and provided me with good advice.
About Dr. Marsha Wheatley, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Harvard University
- Psychiatry
