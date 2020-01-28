Overview of Dr. Marshal Armitage, MD

Dr. Marshal Armitage, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Lawrence General Hospital.



Dr. Armitage works at Signature Healthcare in Brockton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.