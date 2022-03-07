Overview of Dr. Marshal Blatt, MD

Dr. Marshal Blatt, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.



Dr. Blatt works at Community Hospital Of The Monterey Hospital in Monterey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.