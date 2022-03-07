Dr. Blatt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marshal Blatt, MD
Overview of Dr. Marshal Blatt, MD
Dr. Marshal Blatt, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.
Dr. Blatt works at
Dr. Blatt's Office Locations
Community Hospital Of The Monterey Hospital576 Hartnell St Ste 300, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 625-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Always listened without interrupting.
About Dr. Marshal Blatt, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blatt accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blatt works at
Dr. Blatt has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Blatt speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Blatt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blatt.
