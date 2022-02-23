Overview of Dr. Marshal Lieberfarb, MD

Dr. Marshal Lieberfarb, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Ft Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North.



Dr. Lieberfarb works at GenesisCare in Ft Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.