Dr. Marshal Lieberfarb, MD
Overview of Dr. Marshal Lieberfarb, MD
Dr. Marshal Lieberfarb, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Ft Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North.
Dr. Lieberfarb's Office Locations
GenesisCare1600 S Andrews Ave Ste 100, Ft Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (954) 355-5365
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Broward Health North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
well spoken, took the time to explain things
About Dr. Marshal Lieberfarb, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1184605867
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Harvard Joint Center for Radiation Therapy
- Harvard Medical School, Mt Auburn Hospital
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Radiation Oncology
