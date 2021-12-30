Dr. Marshall Allegra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allegra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marshall Allegra, MD
Overview of Dr. Marshall Allegra, MD
Dr. Marshall Allegra, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hazlet, NJ. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. Allegra works at
Dr. Allegra's Office Locations
Marshall P Allegra MD879 Poole Ave, Hazlet, NJ 07730 Directions (732) 888-8388
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
In October 2021, I received a total hip replacement. Dr. Marshall P. Allegra is an open caring doctor. He is professional and straight forward but gentle and caring; from the first visit he made me feel as comfortable as one can before deciding to have surgery. He explained the surgery in detail to my husband and myself and explained what to expect after the surgery. The surgery went exactly as expected without any complications. At my post operative visit, he showed the X-ray of my hip replacement, it was picture perfect! The ladies in the office, Karen and Susan, are very professional and caring. When I called with a question for the doctor, they called me back in a timely manner with the answer. Thanks to Dr. Allegra, my normal everyday activities can be done without pain or discomfort. My total hip replacement has changed my life. Dr. Marshall Allegra, as a Physician and Surgeon, is second to none in my book. I highly recommend him to anyone who has problems with his or her hip.
About Dr. Marshall Allegra, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1740364256
Education & Certifications
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
Dr. Allegra has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allegra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Allegra has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allegra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Allegra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allegra.
