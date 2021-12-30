See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Hazlet, NJ
Dr. Marshall Allegra, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (33)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Marshall Allegra, MD

Dr. Marshall Allegra, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hazlet, NJ. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.

Dr. Allegra works at Marshall P Allegra MD in Hazlet, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Allegra's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Marshall P Allegra MD
    879 Poole Ave, Hazlet, NJ 07730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 888-8388

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
  • Riverview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Back Pain
Baker's Cyst
Broken Arm
Bursitis
Elbow Bursitis
Ganglion Cyst
Herniated Disc
Internal Derangement of Knee
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Knee Dislocation
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Trigger Finger
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Arthritis of the Elbow
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
De Quervain's Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Dupuytren's Contracture
Elbow Sprain
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Femur Fracture
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Gait Abnormality
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Gout
Hammer Toe
Hand Fracture
Heel Spur
Hip Fracture
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hip Resurfacing
Hip Sprain
Humerus Fracture
Knee Fracture
Knee Sprain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Morton's Neuroma
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Runner's Knee
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylolisthesis
Systemic Chondromalacia
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 33 ratings
Patient Ratings (33)
5 Star
(30)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Marshall Allegra, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1740364256
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Marshall Allegra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allegra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Allegra has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Allegra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Allegra works at Marshall P Allegra MD in Hazlet, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Allegra’s profile.

Dr. Allegra has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allegra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

33 patients have reviewed Dr. Allegra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allegra.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allegra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allegra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

