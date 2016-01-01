Dr. Marshall Bales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marshall Bales, MD
Overview of Dr. Marshall Bales, MD
Dr. Marshall Bales, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth, Bellin Memorial Hospital and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.
Dr. Bales' Office Locations
Outagamie Co Human Srvs-public Health320 S Walnut St, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 832-5270
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth
- Bellin Memorial Hospital
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marshall Bales, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Psychiatry
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bales. The overall rating for this provider is 1.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bales.
