Dr. Marshall Balk, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (44)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Marshall Balk, MD

Dr. Marshall Balk, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital and UPMC Passavant - McCandless.

Dr. Balk works at Ogunro Hand To Shoulder Center in Wexford, PA with other offices in Clairton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Balk's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hand & Upper Extremity Center
    6001 Stonewood Dr Fl 2, Wexford, PA 15090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 933-3850
  2. 2
    South Hills Medical Building
    575 Coal Valley Rd Ste 111, Clairton, PA 15025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 469-7520

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Jefferson Hospital
  • UPMC Passavant - McCandless

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • State Farm
    • Travelers
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan
    • Wells Fargo Insurance
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 02, 2023
    I fell and had hand pain. Went to my PCP. X-rays were negative and I hand no bruising or swelling yet I had thumb and wrist pain with certain movements. dr Balk diagnosed me within 10 minutes of my first visit, treated me, and I feel great! He was very professional and attentive. I would give him a 6/5 if I could !
    Douglas Pascoe — Feb 02, 2023
    About Dr. Marshall Balk, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730141342
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Allegheny Gen Hospital
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
    Internship
    • University of Pittsburgh
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marshall Balk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Balk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Balk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Balk has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Balk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

