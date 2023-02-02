Dr. Marshall Balk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marshall Balk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marshall Balk, MD
Dr. Marshall Balk, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital and UPMC Passavant - McCandless.
Dr. Balk's Office Locations
Hand & Upper Extremity Center6001 Stonewood Dr Fl 2, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (724) 933-3850
South Hills Medical Building575 Coal Valley Rd Ste 111, Clairton, PA 15025 Directions (412) 469-7520
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Hospital
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I fell and had hand pain. Went to my PCP. X-rays were negative and I hand no bruising or swelling yet I had thumb and wrist pain with certain movements. dr Balk diagnosed me within 10 minutes of my first visit, treated me, and I feel great! He was very professional and attentive. I would give him a 6/5 if I could !
About Dr. Marshall Balk, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny Gen Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- University of Pittsburgh
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
