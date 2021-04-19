Dr. Marshall Bedder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bedder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marshall Bedder, MD
Overview
Dr. Marshall Bedder, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Locations
Augusta University Psychiatry and Health997 Saint Sebastian Way Ste EG-3024, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-6597
Augusta Pain Center1321 INTERSTATE PKWY, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 738-7246Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
The Iowa Clinic - General Surgery1212 Pleasant St Ste 211, Des Moines, IA 50309 Directions (515) 283-1541
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient when he was in Washington State. This guy cares and will help you.
About Dr. Marshall Bedder, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1013906833
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bedder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bedder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bedder has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bedder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bedder. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bedder.
