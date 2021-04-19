See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Augusta, GA
Dr. Marshall Bedder, MD

Pain Medicine
2.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Marshall Bedder, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Bedder works at Augusta University Psychiatry and Health Behavior in Augusta, GA with other offices in Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Augusta University Health
Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Psychiatry and Health
    997 Saint Sebastian Way Ste EG-3024, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-6597
  2. 2
    Augusta Pain Center
    1321 INTERSTATE PKWY, Augusta, GA 30909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 738-7246
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    The Iowa Clinic - General Surgery
    1212 Pleasant St Ste 211, Des Moines, IA 50309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 283-1541

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Sacroilitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Marshall Bedder, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013906833
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
