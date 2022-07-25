Overview

Dr. Marshall Bedine, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lutherville, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Johns Hopkins Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Inflammatory Bowel Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.