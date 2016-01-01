Dr. Benjamin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marshall Benjamin, MD
Overview of Dr. Marshall Benjamin, MD
Dr. Marshall Benjamin, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Queenstown, MD. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.
Dr. Benjamin's Office Locations
UM BWMC Vascular Center at Queenstown125 Shoreway Dr Ste 240, Queenstown, MD 21658 Directions (410) 553-8300
UM BWMC Vascular Center at Easton219 S Washington St, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 553-8300
Vascular Center at UM BWMC255 Hospital Dr Ste 107, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 553-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marshall Benjamin, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1033125372
Education & Certifications
- Bowman Gray School Of Med|Columbus Hospital|Nc Bapt Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benjamin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benjamin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benjamin works at
Dr. Benjamin has seen patients for Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, Atherosclerosis and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benjamin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Benjamin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benjamin.
