Overview of Dr. Marshall Benjamin, MD

Dr. Marshall Benjamin, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Queenstown, MD. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.



Dr. Benjamin works at UM BWMC Vascular Center at Queenstown in Queenstown, MD with other offices in Easton, MD and Glen Burnie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, Atherosclerosis and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.