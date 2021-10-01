Dr. Marshall Brown, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marshall Brown, DDS
Overview
Dr. Marshall Brown, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Ft Worth, TX. They specialize in Dentistry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Marshall Brown1818 8th Ave, Ft Worth, TX 76110 Directions (817) 506-6561
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and I have used Dr. Brown for many, many years and wouldn't consider changing. Very well pleased with his work and staff. Very professional and fair. Since I lost my wife, I still continue to use his services.
About Dr. Marshall Brown, DDS
- Dentistry
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1558484642
Education & Certifications
- Oklahoma Medical Center
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
